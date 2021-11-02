K.I.N.D. Resin FS Sour Diesel Cartridge 500mg
What makes it an industry leading vape product? It all starts with quality. The quality of our starting cannabis materials, and the craftsmanship of our vaping hardware, have given our K.I.N.D. Resin product line-up its unmatched reputation and the popularity it currently holds in the market today.
The K.I.N.D. Resin process utilizes whole cannabis plants in order to preserve cannabinoids and terpenes. These terpenes and other desired compounds can then be isolated and extracted, capturing the strain specific qualities and attributes of each strain. Finally, we introduce these amazing terpene spectrums to ultra refined and 70%+ purity tested premium oil, resulting in the most flavorful, potent, and discreet THC Vape product in the market. K.I.N.D. Resin is by far our most popular THC vape cartridge, and for good reason.
K.I.N.D. cannabis concentrates are formulated with 100% all-natural purely organic cannabis, delivering an exceptional experience and flavor profile, without GMO. In addition, our K.I.N.D. Resin products test at a minimum THC level of 70%, providing the user with an unrivaled euphoric experience of a clean, flavorful, and natural cannabis vape product.
Whether you are a long-time cannabis consumer, or brand new to experiencing the medical benefits of this miracle plant, we are confident K.I.N.D. ResinTM premium oil vape cartridges are essential to your overall well-being and will not disappoint. Try one today, and see for yourself!
The K.I.N.D. Resin products are strain specific and you can find the following strains in an Arizona dispensary near you:
Aurora, Blue Dream, GDP, Gelato, Gorilla Glue, GSC, Jack Herer, Northern Lights, OG-18, Purple Punch, Sour Diesel, True OG, Mimosa
About this strain
Sour Diesel, also known as "Sour D" and "Sour Deez," is a popular sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel effects are dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Growers say this strain grows best in a dry, outdoor climate and has a flowering time of 77 days. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.
We are committed to 100% customer satisfaction, nothing less. The finest ingredients, potency, consistency, and wide accessibility are the brand attributes the K.I.N.D. customer has come to expect from us.
Presently, our products can be found in dispensaries across Arizona and Oklahoma. We are expanding rapidly and will be bringing our products to many more states soon. For expansion updates, please check our website and social media channels on a regular basis.