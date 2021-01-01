Loading…
KIND Concentrates

GG K.I.N.D. Resin Cartridge 0.5g

The K.I.N.D. Live Resin production process involves only strain-specific, whole plant flower in order to preserve cannabinoids and natural taste. Our Live Resin products test at minimum level of THC of 70%, which guarantees the ultimate experience of a clean and natural cannabis. K.I.N.D. Live Resin THC cartridges are available in 500mg and 1000mg variants.
