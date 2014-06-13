KIND Concentrates
Ghost OG K.I.N.D. Resin Cartridge 1g
Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
The K.I.N.D. Resin production process involves only strain-specific, whole plant flower in order to preserve cannabinoids and natural taste. Our Live Resin products test at minimum level of THC of 70%, which guarantees the ultimate experience of a clean and natural cannabis. K.I.N.D. Resin THC cartridges are available in 500mg and 1000mg variants.
Ghost OG effects
Reported by real people like you
425 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
39% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!