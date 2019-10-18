KIND Concentrates
K.I.N.D. Nectar
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
No cutting agents. No residual solvents. NO analytical grade terpenes. Our unique, five times refined, product consistently tests at over 80% THC. The smooth natural tasting flavor of our Nectar comes from the cannabis derived terpenes.
The following strains are presently available:
Blue Dream, Jack OG, Grand Daddy Purp, and King Louis XIII
Blue Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
9,649 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
37% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
