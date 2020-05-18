K.I.N.D. Resin FS Northern Lights Cartridge 1000mg
About this product
What makes it an industry leading vape product? It all starts with quality. The quality of our starting cannabis materials, and the craftsmanship of our vaping hardware, have given our K.I.N.D. Resin product line-up its unmatched reputation and the popularity it currently holds in the market today.
The K.I.N.D. Resin process utilizes whole cannabis plants in order to preserve cannabinoids and terpenes. These terpenes and other desired compounds can then be isolated and extracted, capturing the strain specific qualities and attributes of each strain. Finally, we introduce these amazing terpene spectrums to ultra refined and 70%+ purity tested premium oil, resulting in the most flavorful, potent, and discreet THC Vape product in the market. K.I.N.D. Resin is by far our most popular THC vape cartridge, and for good reason.
K.I.N.D. cannabis concentrates are formulated with 100% all-natural purely organic cannabis, delivering an exceptional experience and flavor profile, without GMO. In addition, our K.I.N.D. Resin products test at a minimum THC level of 70%, providing the user with an unrivaled euphoric experience of a clean, flavorful, and natural cannabis vape product.
Whether you are a long-time cannabis consumer, or brand new to experiencing the medical benefits of this miracle plant, we are confident K.I.N.D. ResinTM premium oil vape cartridges are essential to your overall well-being and will not disappoint. Try one today, and see for yourself!
The K.I.N.D. Resin products are strain specific and you can find the following strains in an Arizona dispensary near you:
Aurora, Blue Dream, GDP, Gelato, Gorilla Glue, GSC, Jack Herer, Northern Lights, OG-18, Purple Punch, Sour Diesel, True OG, Mimosa
About this strain
Northern Lights, also known as "NL," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani with Thai. Northern Lights produces euphoric effects that settle in firmly throughout the body, relaxing muscles and easing the mind. Consumers say this strain has a pungently sweet and spicy flavor profile that is smooth on the exhale. Medical marijuana patients choose Northern Lights to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, stress, pain and insomnia. Growers say this strain features purple and crystal-coated buds and grows best indoors with a flowering time of 45-50 days.
Northern Lights stands among the most famous strains of all time, a pure indica cherished for its resinous buds, fast flowering, and resilience during growth. This strain has given rise to famous hybrids like Shiva Skunk and Super Silver Haze. Rumor has it that Northern Lights first sprouted near Seattle, Washington, but was propagated out of Holland after 1985 at what is now Sensi Seeds.
About this brand
We are committed to 100% customer satisfaction, nothing less. The finest ingredients, potency, consistency, and wide accessibility are the brand attributes the K.I.N.D. customer has come to expect from us.
Presently, our products can be found in dispensaries across Arizona and Oklahoma. We are expanding rapidly and will be bringing our products to many more states soon. For expansion updates, please check our website and social media channels on a regular basis.