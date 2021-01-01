About this product

Unifying mental and physical worlds, this is the best of both desires. Great for mornings, evenings, and everything in between, Kindred Balance embodies the whole cannabis experience.



Using a consistent CO2 extraction process for each one of our crafted products, we are able to push the limits in product applications and experiences.



Enter medicated breath strips. For those seeking a way to consume both discreetly and quickly, our breath strips have become the perfect solution. Slip one under the tongue and you’ll feel elevated within minutes, not to mention your breath will smell fantastic!



Falling in line with our mission of clear and accurate dosing, our breath strips deliver the consistent experience you desire.