About this product

Feel tension and stress release their hold over you, transitioning your physical self into a relaxed and sedative state. Kindred Body is perfect for soothing pain relief and late-night tranquility.



Our capsules are made using only the cleanest CO2 extraction methods available, resulting in a final product that is free of harmful chemicals and solvents. Once the oils are extracted, our team of scientists meticulously test each batch to ensure accurate potency and consistency.



Our capsules are a perfect solution for those who seek a traditional (but not so traditional) medicated experience.

