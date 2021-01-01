About this product

You’ll find no “high” here, only the benefit of Cannabidiol’s healing properties. Feel relief, healing, and calmness flood your body – Kindred Relief is the next big thing in pain relief and medication.



Using a consistent CO2 extraction process for each one of our crafted products, we are able to push the limits in product applications and experiences.



Enter medicated breath strips. For those seeking a way to consume both discreetly and quickly, our breath strips have become the perfect solution. Slip one under the tongue and you’ll feel elevated within minutes, not to mention your breath will smell fantastic!



Falling in line with our mission of clear and accurate dosing, our breath strips deliver the consistent experience you desire.

