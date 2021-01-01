About this product

You’ll find no “high” here, only the benefit of Cannabidiol’s healing properties. Feel relief, healing, and calmness flood your body – Kindred Relief is the next big thing in pain relief and medication.



Our capsules are made using only the cleanest CO2 extraction methods available, resulting in a final product that is free of harmful chemicals and solvents. Once the oils are extracted, our team of scientists meticulously test each batch to ensure accurate potency and consistency.



Our capsules are a perfect solution for those who seek a traditional (but not so traditional) medicated experience.

