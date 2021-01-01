About this product

You’ll find no “high” here, only the benefit of Cannabidiol’s healing properties. Feel relief, healing, and calmness flood your body – Kindred Relief is the next big thing in pain relief and medication.



An entirely different cannabis experience, our topicals provide relief to the body’s largest organ - the skin,

without the psychoactive effects caused by ingestion.



A combination of our finest CO2 extracted cannabis oil, all-natural coconut oil and the scent of cucumber melon, our topicals are guaranteed to wash away pain.



Our roll-on applicator provides an easy way to spot-target problem areas ensuring you’ll only medicate where you need it.

