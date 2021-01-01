About this product
Our CBD 3:1 Ratio series calms the moment with minimal psychoactive and mind-altering effects.
You’ll find minimal psychoactive effects here, as we've combined the healing properties of CBD with a small dose of THC. Feel relief, healing, and calm flood your body – Kindred Relief is the next big thing in pain relief and medication.
You’ll find minimal psychoactive effects here, as we've combined the healing properties of CBD with a small dose of THC. Feel relief, healing, and calm flood your body – Kindred Relief is the next big thing in pain relief and medication.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Kindred Cannabis
Kindred is a cleanly-produced cannabis capsule product line for consistent, convenient and discreet dosing.
Our experienced team is passionate about the transformative potential of cannabis. We each have our unique story but we have a common goal of creating exceptional products with the consumer in mind. We come together to grow, purvey and design the highest quality products possible–all of this supporting the mission to bring people together through cannabis while evolving the image of the cannabis user.
Our experienced team is passionate about the transformative potential of cannabis. We each have our unique story but we have a common goal of creating exceptional products with the consumer in mind. We come together to grow, purvey and design the highest quality products possible–all of this supporting the mission to bring people together through cannabis while evolving the image of the cannabis user.