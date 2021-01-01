Loading…
Logo for the brand King Buddha CBD

King Buddha CBD

Run Series CBD Energy Drink Mix 600mg

About this product

King Buddha Run Series Energy Drink Mix was created with runners in mind. Legendary Ultramarathoner Dean Karnazes teamed with King Buddha to create a CBD line specifically for runners. Or powdered drink mix formulated with maximum performance and fast recovery in mind. 20mg of Broad Spectrum CBD, Amino Acids + Vitamins get your mind and body ready to conquer the competition.

*Loaded with Vitamins, BCAA's and Glucosamine
*Long-Lasting, Mellow, Sustained Energy without the Jitters
*Use Before, During and After a Run or Workout
*20mg of Broad-Spectrum CBD per serving
*Tasty Fruit Punch Flavor
*3rd party ISO-Certified lab tested for quality
*THC-free products sourced from USA grown hemp
*Sugar-free, Keto-friendly
