King Buddha Run Series Energy Drink Mix was created with runners in mind. Legendary Ultramarathoner Dean Karnazes teamed with King Buddha to create a CBD line specifically for runners. Or powdered drink mix formulated with maximum performance and fast recovery in mind. 20mg of Broad Spectrum CBD, Amino Acids + Vitamins get your mind and body ready to conquer the competition.



*Loaded with Vitamins, BCAA's and Glucosamine

*Long-Lasting, Mellow, Sustained Energy without the Jitters

*Use Before, During and After a Run or Workout

*20mg of Broad-Spectrum CBD per serving

*Tasty Fruit Punch Flavor

*3rd party ISO-Certified lab tested for quality

*THC-free products sourced from USA grown hemp

*Sugar-free, Keto-friendly