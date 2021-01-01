King Kanine
King Klean - Foaming Paw Cleaner
About this product
KLEAN PAWS is our all-new, patented, non-toxic, foaming paw cleaner formulated to kill 99.99% of all bacteria and germs that our dogs carry around on a daily basis.
Our dog paw cleaner softens paws as it kills ringworm & roundworm (post-larval state). Additionally, it can prevent the passing of these potentially harmful parasites and other toxic bacteria to you, your family, and other pets.
Handy travel size. Don't leave home without it.
Active Ingredient - Benzalkonium Chloride (BAC), Triethylene Glycol
Avoid contact with eyes
