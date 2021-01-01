About this product

King Kanine’s King Klean shampoo for dogs is formulated with your pet's wellness in mind to make your dog look and feel their best. This all-natural shampoo rinses off easily leaving your dog smelling clean and his coat feeling incredibly soft. Our shampoo for dogs is made with only six organic ingredients: coconut oil, jojoba oil, lemongrass, aloe vera, olive oil, and rosemary oil. By using only natural and organic ingredients, we are able to provide a dog shampoo that is hypoallergenic, eco-friendly, and non-toxic.



Ingredients: Coconut oil, jojoba oil, lemongrass, aloe vera, rosemary oil



Directions: Using warm water, wet your pet thoroughly. Apply King Klean shampoo and work into a lather gently massaging deep into the coat and skin. Rinse thoroughly with clear water.