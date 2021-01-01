King Kanine
King Klean Natural Dog Shampoo (16oz)
About this product
King Kanine’s King Klean shampoo for dogs is formulated with your pet's wellness in mind to make your dog look and feel their best. This all-natural shampoo rinses off easily leaving your dog smelling clean and his coat feeling incredibly soft. Our shampoo for dogs is made with only six organic ingredients: coconut oil, jojoba oil, lemongrass, aloe vera, olive oil, and rosemary oil. By using only natural and organic ingredients, we are able to provide a dog shampoo that is hypoallergenic, eco-friendly, and non-toxic.
Ingredients: Coconut oil, jojoba oil, lemongrass, aloe vera, rosemary oil
Directions: Using warm water, wet your pet thoroughly. Apply King Klean shampoo and work into a lather gently massaging deep into the coat and skin. Rinse thoroughly with clear water.
Ingredients: Coconut oil, jojoba oil, lemongrass, aloe vera, rosemary oil
Directions: Using warm water, wet your pet thoroughly. Apply King Klean shampoo and work into a lather gently massaging deep into the coat and skin. Rinse thoroughly with clear water.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!