About this product

Say goodbye to all that fur! The ALL NEW Self-Cleaning Retraction Action KING KOMB™ is the Ultimate Grooming and Deshedding tool for medium to large sized dogs and horses. It's as easy as Komb, Retract & Klean.



51 perfectly sized rubberized bristles to remove allergy triggering dander. Helps keep your pets coat silky smooth.



Self Cleaning retractable shedding edges

Ergonomic design makes de-shedding comfortable and easy

Helps reduce shedding and allergenic dander

Facilitates the removal of loose hair from the top coat and undercoat

Rubber bristles excellent for massage and dermal stimulation for a healthy coat

Use for shampooing or massaging in essential or topical oils

Designed by pet passionate dog owners

Does not cut your pets(dogs, cats & other pets) fur