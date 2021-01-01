King Kanine
King Komb - Grooming Brush
About this product
Say goodbye to all that fur! The ALL NEW Self-Cleaning Retraction Action KING KOMB™ is the Ultimate Grooming and Deshedding tool for medium to large sized dogs and horses. It's as easy as Komb, Retract & Klean.
51 perfectly sized rubberized bristles to remove allergy triggering dander. Helps keep your pets coat silky smooth.
Self Cleaning retractable shedding edges
Ergonomic design makes de-shedding comfortable and easy
Helps reduce shedding and allergenic dander
Facilitates the removal of loose hair from the top coat and undercoat
Rubber bristles excellent for massage and dermal stimulation for a healthy coat
Use for shampooing or massaging in essential or topical oils
Designed by pet passionate dog owners
Does not cut your pets(dogs, cats & other pets) fur
