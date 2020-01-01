King Klone Brand

Since college, Marijuana has always delivered great results for me in the out-of-the-box creative ability, as well as in the relaxation, appetite and sleep departments. The medical benefit I was experiencing was not even a “value-added” solution for me until almost 50 years later when stress, and physical issues started rearing their ugly heads. I’ve been in the advertising business my whole career. It is very intense – working for Fortune 50 companies is a lot like doing an emotional, creative and physical swan dive into a meat grinder! About 14 years ago I was diagnosed with bladder cancer due to work related stress and anxiety. I tried various prescription medications that my surgeon prescribed, but to my dismay I became a complete drooling, babbling non-productive individual. I found that my standard issue marijuana actually worked better than my prescription medications, without the mind-dulling side effects. Then 3 years ago I was diagnosed with hip calcification and joint degeneration. I was in pain every waking minute of every day. That’s when a friend suggested I get my medical card and go to a collective to seek out stronger strains than the ones I could acquire from my current supplier. My friend explained the major breakthroughs in the medical solutions that marijuana provides and seemed certain it would be the answer I was looking for. I had been hesitant about getting a card because of growing up in the 60’s – we didn’t trust anything like that, along with anyone over 30! But as my dilemma became more pronounced I threw caution to the wind and got my card. I would be remiss if I didn’t admit that my first time at a collective I felt like a kid in a candy store… I wanted everything!