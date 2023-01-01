About this product
Experience a new level of herb grinding with King Palm's Aluminum Herb Grinder. Expertly crafted from premium non-stick aluminum, it's not just a tool but a game changer in ensuring that you get the perfect texture and consistency every time you grind. Every detail is designed with the user in mind.
Key Features:
Premium Non-Stick Material: Constructed from top-quality non-stick aluminum, ensuring easy grinding and minimal residue.
User-Friendly Design: Created for hassle-free use, guaranteeing efficient, mess-free grinding each time.
Durable Construction: Built to last, this grinder offers long-term reliability and robustness.
Sleek Aesthetic: Modern and stylish, it complements any setting or collection.
Consistent Performance: Delivers uniform grind every time, perfect for an ideal fill.
Whether you're preparing for a relaxing evening or gearing up for a social gathering, this grinder promises efficiency without the mess. With King Palm's commitment to quality, this grinder is set to be an indispensable addition to your herb accessories. Upgrade your grinding experience and savor the difference.
About this strain
About this brand
King Palm
King Palm natural leaf rolls are individually handmade. Our leaves are very slow burning and allow you to achieve a tight pack for a full flavor smoke. These leaves are from the flowering tree of the Cordia (Borage) Family grown on our collective of farms across Southeast Asia. Natural for this product means these leaves were not grown with toxic fertilizers, and were not artificially flavored.
When leaves are cut from the tree, new leaves appear after a short period of time. There is no harm to the environment. The King Palm leaf, corn husk and paper are all biodegradable and sustainable.
