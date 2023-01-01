Embrace efficiency and convenience with King Palm's Electric Weed Grinder, a compact yet powerful tool that simplifies your grinding process. With this grinder at your disposal, you can turn your dry herbs into fine particles at the press of a button, enhancing your smoking experience.



King Palm’s Electric Weed Grinder offers a revolutionary way to prepare your dry herbs. The grinder utilizes high-speed blades to efficiently break down cannabis into fine particles. With a simple one-button operation, you can control the grind consistency, from chunky and medium cut to a fine grind, within just 3 – 15 seconds.



What's Included:

1 x Electric Dry Herb Grinder

1 x USB Type-C Charger

1 x Cleaning Brush

1 x Extra Jar



Product Features:

One-Button Operation for Easy Use

Large Capacity for Efficient Grinding

High-Speed Blades for Precise Grinds

Fast Charging USB-C Port

Portable and Compact Design

Easy to Clean with Included Brush

Extra Jar for Larger Grinds

Power On/Off – Press Button 5 Times



The grinder's large capacity can handle several nugs at a time, despite its compact size. It's an ideal companion for those who appreciate quick and hassle-free preparation. This grinder is also equipped with a fast-charging USB-C port, ensuring you're never long without your essential tool. The package includes a detachable cord for maximum portability and convenience.



As an added benefit, the grinder comes with an extra jar and an easy-to-clean brush, enabling you to maintain hygiene and efficiency with ease. The grinder's simplistic design and fast grinding capabilities will streamline your smoking preparations and allow you to enjoy your experience to the fullest.





