Get ready for a treat with King Palm's Crown Cookies flavored palm wraps! Dive into the rich taste of cookies combined with smooth vanilla touches, making every puff a special moment.



Features:



Tasty Flavor: Enjoy the delicious blend of cookies and creamy vanilla in every roll.

Natural Palm Leaf: Made with top-quality palm leaf for a pure and smooth smoke.

Model X Tips: These tips add to the flavor and make sure you get a perfect draw every time.



Pack of Two: Comes with two wraps, so you can share or save one for later.

First of Its Kind: Be a part of the new wave with these innovative palm leaf wraps.

King Palm® Crown Cookies wraps are perfect for those who love a touch of sweetness in their smoke. It's not just a wrap, it's an experience. Enjoy the good times with King Palm®. 🍪👑

