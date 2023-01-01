Seeking the ultimate bong experience without stretching your wallet? Dive into the refined world of King Palm. Our 16-inch Glass Beaker Bong isn't just affordable, it’s a symbol of quality. With its German-made downstem, every hit is ultra-smooth. Want to up the game? Its built-in ice catcher ensures an even cooler and smoother experience.
Key Details:
Height: 16 inches of high-quality glass. Premium Downstem: German-crafted for the smoothest draws. Enhanced Experience: Ice catcher to chill your sessions. Inclusive: Comes with a 14.5mm male bong bowl featuring 7 holes.
King Palm natural leaf rolls are individually handmade. Our leaves are very slow burning and allow you to achieve a tight pack for a full flavor smoke. These leaves are from the flowering tree of the Cordia (Borage) Family grown on our collective of farms across Southeast Asia. Natural for this product means these leaves were not grown with toxic fertilizers, and were not artificially flavored.
When leaves are cut from the tree, new leaves appear after a short period of time. There is no harm to the environment. The King Palm leaf, corn husk and paper are all biodegradable and sustainable.