Searching for the ultimate on-the-go dabbing solution without breaking the bank? Look no further. At just $50, BURJ offers the most efficient electric nectar collector, ensuring you relish every flavorful terpene from your concentrates, wherever you are.
Highlights:
Versatility: DIP/510 Connection 2-in-1 design. Efficient Heating: Quick heating with draw-activated mode in 10s and on-demand mode in 20s. Optimized Experience: Three voltage settings catered to your preference. Long-Lasting: 650mAh built-in battery. Smooth Hits: Comes with a water glass bubbler for cleaner puffs. Easy Charging: USB-C port ensures quick and efficient charging. Package Includes:
BURJ Device USB-C Cable User Manual O-Ring Glass Bubbler
