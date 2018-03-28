About this product
A blend of OG Kush, Gorilla Glue, and Girl Scout Cookies, Donkey Butter's dense, deep green nugs have a an earthy, caramel flavor and a calming effect. The ideal strain for a classic OG Kush lover looking to try something new.
About this strain
Donkey Butter is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Grease Monkey with Triple OG. This strain provides sedating effects that weigh heavily on the limbs and mind. Donkey butter is pungent with fuel-forward and earthy aromas. Growers say Donkey butter is a heavy resin producer and has dark buds with deep green colors. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain for the physical and mental dulness that relieves chronic stress, pain and everyday troubles.
Donkey Butter effects
Reported by real people like you
68 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Kings Garden
The original and largest cultivator in California’s renowned Coachella Valley, our promise is simple and true. To produce a family of perfectly consistent, creatively curated, superior quality cannabis.
All on a scale never been before accomplished in the industry. Guided by this deep-rooted commitment, we’re the #1 recommended brand by budtenders for new smokers. And it’s enabled us to empower anyone with the confidence and enjoyment of getting exactly what you want. To know and trust how it makes you feel. To elevate any experience beyond expectation. To Live Like A King.
All on a scale never been before accomplished in the industry. Guided by this deep-rooted commitment, we’re the #1 recommended brand by budtenders for new smokers. And it’s enabled us to empower anyone with the confidence and enjoyment of getting exactly what you want. To know and trust how it makes you feel. To elevate any experience beyond expectation. To Live Like A King.