About this product
A quarter of Kings Garden smalls in convenient packaging, created to elevate any experience, anywhere you are.
Kings Garden Ice Cream Cake #8 renamed in honor of our late brother, Easton Nash. This special strain is a cross of Wedding Cake and Gelato, tasting even better than it smells with smooth, sweet smoke and hints of orange sherbert and sugary shortbread cookies. Eastons Cut's relaxing effects without sedation create that lazy Sunday morning feeling anytime and anywhere. A must-try for gelato lovers looking to try something new
About this brand
Kings Garden
The original and largest cultivator in California’s renowned Coachella Valley, our promise is simple and true. To produce a family of perfectly consistent, creatively curated, superior quality cannabis.
All on a scale never been before accomplished in the industry. Guided by this deep-rooted commitment, we’re the #1 recommended brand by budtenders for new smokers. And it’s enabled us to empower anyone with the confidence and enjoyment of getting exactly what you want. To know and trust how it makes you feel. To elevate any experience beyond expectation. To Live Like A King.
