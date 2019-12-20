About this product
About this strain
Gelato 33 is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC. Since its birth, a number of phenotypes have been released, all with their own unique attributes. One of them is Gelato #33, a balanced hybrid with compact buds, staying true to its Cookie genetics. Like other Gelato phenotypes, Gelato #33 is covered with fiery orange hairs while its buds can be dark green to purple. With sweet citrus and fruity flavors, Gelato #33 offers an uplifting and energetic high that is perfect for any post-work activity after a long day.
Gelato #33 effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
