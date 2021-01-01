About this product

Highlights:

- Triple Honeycomb Disc Perc

- Ice Catcher (6 Pinches)

- 18 inch Straight Shooter

- Scientific Glass Bong

- American Glass

- 50mm Glass Tube

- 18mm Female Joint

- Comes with a 18mm Male Bowl

- Ice on the ice catcher.

- Wide base for secure support

- Handcrafted in Los Angeles, USA



Triple the fun with an 18" Triple Honeycomb Straight Water Pipe. Made with thick American glass by the talented hands of KING's Pipe, this bong pipe comes with a three-chambered perc and a 6 pinch ice catcher that will surely give off the cleanest rip ever!



Product Page

https://www.kings-pipe.com/Triple-Honeycomb-Straight-Shooter-Water-Pipe-p/bong-124.htm