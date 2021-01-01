Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand KING's Pipe Online Headshop

KING's Pipe Online Headshop

KING'S PIPE GLASS - 10" GLASS BEAKER WATER PIPE

About this product

Highlights:
- 10 inch High Beaker
- KING's Pipe Gold Decal
- Compact Beaker
- Ice Catcher (Ice Pinch)
- Comes with 14mm/18mm Diffused Downstem
- Comes with 14mm Male Glass Bowl
- A Keck Clip is Included
- Beaker Type Water Pipe
- 50mm Glass Tube
- Scientific Glass Bong
- Classic Water Pipe
- American Glass

What you see is what you'll definitely get with the 10" Glass Beaker Water Pipe by KING's Pipe Glass. Made with thick and crystal clear glass, this sturdy beaker pipe includes a Diffused Downstem for filtration. Very compact, easy to handle and comes with an Ice Pinch to cool your smoke.

Product Page
https://www.kings-pipe.com/10-inch-beaker-water-pipe-p/wp-414.htm
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!