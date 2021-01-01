KING's Pipe Online Headshop
KING's Pipe Glass - 12 Inch Beaker Bong with Lime
About this product
Highlights:
- Pastel Green Color Accent - Lime Color
- Glass Beaker Bong
- 12'' Beaker
- Double Ice Pinch
- Handblown in Los Angeles
- 18mm Female Joint
- Comes with 14mm/18mm Diffused Downstem and Keck Clip
- Comes with 14mm Male Glass Bowl
- 54mm Diameter Glass Tube
- 5mm Thick Clear Glass
- Scientific Glass Water Pipe
- Made in Southern California
Double the coolness and the excitement with the KING's Pipe Glass - 12 Inch Beaker Bong with Lime as it comes with a double layered Ice Catcher plus a Diffused Downstem Perc.
Product Page
https://www.kings-pipe.com/12-lime-beaker-bong-p/wp-537.htm
