KING's Pipe Online Headshop
KING'S PIPE GLASS - 12 INCH GLASS BEAKER WATER PIPE
About this product
Highlights:
- 12 inch High Beaker
- KING's Pipe Gold Decal
- Ice Catcher (Ice Pinch)
- Comes with 14mm/18mm Diffused Downstem
- Comes with 14mm Male Glass Bowl
- A Keck Clip is Included
- Beaker Type Water Pipe
- 50mm Glass Tube
- Scientific Glass Bong
- Classic Water Pipe
- American Glass
Go for bigger rips with a 12" Glass Beaker Water Pipe by KING's Pipe Glass. Combine its Diffused Downstem Perc and Ice Pinch together to bring out a well-filtrated and cooled smoke and experience a smooth smoking session hit after hit. Made with top-quality materials to make it long-lasting.
Product Page
https://www.kings-pipe.com/12-inch-beaker-water-pipe-p/wp-413.htm
- 12 inch High Beaker
- KING's Pipe Gold Decal
- Ice Catcher (Ice Pinch)
- Comes with 14mm/18mm Diffused Downstem
- Comes with 14mm Male Glass Bowl
- A Keck Clip is Included
- Beaker Type Water Pipe
- 50mm Glass Tube
- Scientific Glass Bong
- Classic Water Pipe
- American Glass
Go for bigger rips with a 12" Glass Beaker Water Pipe by KING's Pipe Glass. Combine its Diffused Downstem Perc and Ice Pinch together to bring out a well-filtrated and cooled smoke and experience a smooth smoking session hit after hit. Made with top-quality materials to make it long-lasting.
Product Page
https://www.kings-pipe.com/12-inch-beaker-water-pipe-p/wp-413.htm
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!