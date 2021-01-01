KING's Pipe Online Headshop
KING'S PIPE GLASS - 18 INCH STRAIGHT WATER PIPE BONG
About this product
Highlights:
- 18 inch Straight Water Pipe
- Double Ice Pinch (Ice Catcher)
- Handcrafted / Handblown in Southern California
- 18mm Female Joint
- Comes with 14mm/18mm Diffused Downstem
- Comes with 14mm Male Glass Bowl
- A Keck Clip is Included
- 50mm Glass Tube
- Scientific Glass Bong
- Classic Water Pipe
- American Glass
The KING's Pipe Glass - 18 Inch Straight Water Pipe Bong is a classic of our own. Standing tall and proud at 18 inches this bong pipe is all about giving you a toking experience that will get those colossal clouds up in the sky!
https://www.kings-pipe.com/18-inch-straight-bong-p/wp-519.htm
