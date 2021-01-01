About this product

Highlights:

- 18 inch Straight Water Pipe

- Double Ice Pinch (Ice Catcher)

- Handcrafted / Handblown in Southern California

- 18mm Female Joint

- Comes with 14mm/18mm Diffused Downstem

- Comes with 14mm Male Glass Bowl

- A Keck Clip is Included

- 50mm Glass Tube

- Scientific Glass Bong

- Classic Water Pipe

- American Glass



The KING's Pipe Glass - 18 Inch Straight Water Pipe Bong is a classic of our own. Standing tall and proud at 18 inches this bong pipe is all about giving you a toking experience that will get those colossal clouds up in the sky!



Product Page

https://www.kings-pipe.com/18-inch-straight-bong-p/wp-519.htm