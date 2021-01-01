Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand KING's Pipe Online Headshop

KING's Pipe Online Headshop

KING'S PIPE GLASS - DOUBLE INLINE SLIT PERC RECYCLER

About this product

Highlights:
- Recycler
- 10'' In Height
- Double Inline Slits
- Inline Perc
- Bent Neck
- Color Accent
- 14mm Female Joint
- Comes with a 14mm Male Quartz Banger Nail
- Scientific Glass Bong
- Wide Base

The KING's Pipe Glass - Double Inline Slit Perc Recycler will turn that gloomy mood of yours into delightful ones as it keeps water constantly moving inside! Show this off with its mouthpiece and base that gleaming in slime green!

Product Page
https://www.kings-pipe.com/double-inline-recycler-p/wp-525.htm
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!