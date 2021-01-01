KING's Pipe Online Headshop
KING'S PIPE GLASS - DOUBLE INLINE SLIT PERC RECYCLER
About this product
Highlights:
- Recycler
- 10'' In Height
- Double Inline Slits
- Inline Perc
- Bent Neck
- Color Accent
- 14mm Female Joint
- Comes with a 14mm Male Quartz Banger Nail
- Scientific Glass Bong
- Wide Base
The KING's Pipe Glass - Double Inline Slit Perc Recycler will turn that gloomy mood of yours into delightful ones as it keeps water constantly moving inside! Show this off with its mouthpiece and base that gleaming in slime green!
Product Page
https://www.kings-pipe.com/double-inline-recycler-p/wp-525.htm
- Recycler
- 10'' In Height
- Double Inline Slits
- Inline Perc
- Bent Neck
- Color Accent
- 14mm Female Joint
- Comes with a 14mm Male Quartz Banger Nail
- Scientific Glass Bong
- Wide Base
The KING's Pipe Glass - Double Inline Slit Perc Recycler will turn that gloomy mood of yours into delightful ones as it keeps water constantly moving inside! Show this off with its mouthpiece and base that gleaming in slime green!
Product Page
https://www.kings-pipe.com/double-inline-recycler-p/wp-525.htm
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!