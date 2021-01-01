KING's Pipe Online Headshop
KING'S PIPE GLASS - TORNADO TO TREE PERC WATER PIPE
About this product
Highlights:
- Dual Perc System
- Tornado Disc to 8 Arm Tree Perc
- Ice Pinch (Ice Catcher)
- 13 inch High
- 18mm Female Joint
- Comes with 18mm Male Bowl
- Scientific Glass
- American Glass
- Branded Glass
- Thick Glass
- Hand-Blown in Los Angeles
- Wide Base for Secure Support
Find a remarkable diffusion duo with the KING Pipe Glass Tornado to Tree Perc Water Pipe. Standing 13" high, this sturdy and enormous bong pipe will make everyone's heads turn by its tornado to 8 arm tree percolator that gives out a diffusion that certainly kills!
Product Page
https://www.kings-pipe.com/tornado-tree-perc-water-pipe-p/wp-404.htm
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!