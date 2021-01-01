About this product

FOAM CASE FOR GLASS HAND PIPE

This is nice foam case for glass hand pipes. It measures about 7 inches in length total, with the inside being about 6 inches in length. It fits most standard hand pipes and is great for travel. It protects any pipe in it very well and can with stand some durability. It comes in two different colors, black or blue.



Features

Foam pipe case

7" in length

Fits most standard hand pipes

Color: Black or Blue



Product Page:

https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/smoking-accessories-and-more/products/foam-pipe-case