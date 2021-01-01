Kings Pipes Online Headshop
About this product
FOAM CASE FOR GLASS HAND PIPE
This is nice foam case for glass hand pipes. It measures about 7 inches in length total, with the inside being about 6 inches in length. It fits most standard hand pipes and is great for travel. It protects any pipe in it very well and can with stand some durability. It comes in two different colors, black or blue.
Features
Foam pipe case
7" in length
Fits most standard hand pipes
Color: Black or Blue
Product Page:
https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/smoking-accessories-and-more/products/foam-pipe-case
Product Page:
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!