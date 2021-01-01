Kings Pipes Online Headshop
About this product
-Package includes 5 glass filter tips for Backwoods or other cigars
-Well made with high quality glass
-Smooth feel
Product Page:
https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/accessories/products/glass-filter-tips-for-backwoods
-Well made with high quality glass
-Smooth feel
Product Page:
https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/accessories/products/glass-filter-tips-for-backwoods
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!