Described as the pinnacle of all Northern Lights breeding at the time of its release, The Seedbank’s 1989 “Northern Lights 5 X 2″ possesses the physical characteristics of pure indica while producing a paradoxical high that is mentally racy but physically sedate. Our Gin Blossom Northern Lights retains these original traits with the classic juniper berry nose and flavor. Her background is somewhat shrouded in mystery with origins said to be from a wide leafed Afghan or Pakistani and a narrow leafed Thai, Philippine, or Durban Poison, depending on who you ask. Bred in the Pacific Northwest, we are proud to introduce this crucial building block in a form very close to what it was in the mid 1980’s. Our selected plants exhibit some variegation with bright golden streaks in some floral clusters. This is a normal expression of these plants caused by a mutation in the chlorophyll producing cellular organs. Particularly lucky purchasers will find flowers with both purpling and variegation resulting in pink streaks in the flowers. There’s a lot of farms growing northern lights but as best as we can tell ours is the closest to this 1980’s classic.