A surprising combination of green tea matcha and peppermint, Moroccan Mint Petra soothes with a hint of mint and light notes of Tahitian vanilla. At 2.5 MG THC per mint, Petra gives you the ability to titrate your dose in precise increments. This accuracy allows you to integrate Petra more easily into your active lifestyle. This Peta flavor is sugar-free and contains the natural, plant-derived sweetener xylitol.



Ingredients: Xylitol, Matcha Tea, Dextrin, Natural Flavors, Rebiana (Stevia), Cannabis Extract, Magnesium Stearate, Silicon Dioxide.



*Available exclusively in California and Hawaii in 10M potency mini packets.