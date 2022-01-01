About this product
A surprising combination of green tea matcha and peppermint, Moroccan Mint Petra soothes with a hint of mint and light notes of Tahitian vanilla. At 2.5 MG THC per mint, Petra gives you the ability to titrate your dose in precise increments. This accuracy allows you to integrate Petra more easily into your active lifestyle. This Peta flavor is sugar-free and contains the natural, plant-derived sweetener xylitol.
Ingredients: Xylitol, Matcha Tea, Dextrin, Natural Flavors, Rebiana (Stevia), Cannabis Extract, Magnesium Stearate, Silicon Dioxide.
*Available exclusively in California and Hawaii in 10M potency mini packets.
Kiva Confections
Kiva was founded in 2010 with a clear mission - change how the world views and uses cannabis. Frustrated by the inconsistent, low-quality edibles available at the time, a young couple began making chocolate bars out of their Bay Area home kitchen. Today, our award-winning chocolates, mints, and gummies are the most trusted, recommended and sought-after edibles on the market.