Exercise your willpower with our sweetest Petra flavor yet. Each morsel tastes like ripe, juicy pineapple and will leave you craving more.



Born in 2015, Petra was California’s first microdosed cannabis infused mint. It boasts the most discreet, portable, pocketable, and purse-able edibles package on the market. At 2.5MG THC per serving, Pineapple Petra is perfect for the new or casual cannabis user, and the seasoned cannabis user looking for a consistent, low dose of THC throughout the day.



Ingredients: Sucrose, Maltodextrin, Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Natural Flavors, Fruit & Vegetable Juice for Color, Cannabis Extract, Magnesium Stearate, Silicon Dioxide, Vegetable Oil.



*Available in California in 100MG potency and Hawaii in 75MG potency.