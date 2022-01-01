About this product
You asked and we answered! The #1 selling chocolate edible in California is welcoming a CBD-rich flavor to the family. CBD Almond Terra is all the things. Rich, crunchy, sweet and salty. Each bite contains 5MG of CBD and 1MG of THC in each delicious, dark chocolate bite. As with all Terra, this flavor pairs hand-crafted cold water hash with sustainably sourced, premium cacao, and comes in a discreet tin for convenient, on-the-go dosing.
INGREDIENTS: Semisweet Chocolate (Sugar, Unsweetened Chocolate, Cocoa Butter, Potassium Carbonate, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla), Dry Roasted Almonds, Sea Salt, Gum Arabic, Cannabis Extract, Cocoa Powder, Confectioner's Glaze, Sucrose, Glucose Syrup.
Kiva Confections
Kiva was founded in 2010 with a clear mission - change how the world views and uses cannabis. Frustrated by the inconsistent, low-quality edibles available at the time, a young couple began making chocolate bars out of their Bay Area home kitchen. Today, our award-winning chocolates, mints, and gummies are the most trusted, recommended and sought-after edibles on the market.