About this product
5mg THC per serving | 100mg THC total in 20 servings
CONFECTION DETAILS: Now you can eat your cake and feel it too! The Birthday Cake Kiva Bar tastes like gourmet lemon-vanilla cake topped with whipped buttercream frosting and celebratory sprinkles. Infused with cold water hash for a multi-layered experience, this bar is one delish birthday wish come true.
• Made using Ghiradelli's chocolate
• Infused with Cold Water Hash
• Solventless processing
INGREDIENTS: White Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla), Sprinkles (Sugar, Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil, Corn Starch, Sunflower Lecithin, FD&C Colors (Yellow #6 Lake, Yellow #5 Lake, Blue #1 Lake, Red #40 Lake, Red #3 Dye), Maltodextrin, Carnauba Wax, Vanillin, Cellulose Gum), Spirulina Extract for Color, Natural Flavor, Cannabis Extract.
About this brand
Kiva
Our signature brand of decadent cannabis chocolate bar edibles. Call us new-fashioned, but we think an edible is only as good as its ingredients. So we carefully craft each bar using sustainably-sourced cacao, all-natural flavors, and clean, pure cold water hash for a richer, fuller cannabis experience that captures the essence of the whole plant.
More from Kiva Confections;
• Camino : https://www.leafly.com/brands/camino
• Lost Farm : https://www.leafly.com/brands/lost-farm
• Petra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/petra
• Terra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/terra
