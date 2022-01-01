5mg THC per serving | 100mg THC total in 20 servings



CONFECTION DETAILS: Now you can eat your cake and feel it too! The Birthday Cake Kiva Bar tastes like gourmet lemon-vanilla cake topped with whipped buttercream frosting and celebratory sprinkles. Infused with cold water hash for a multi-layered experience, this bar is one delish birthday wish come true.



• Made using Ghiradelli's chocolate

• Infused with Cold Water Hash

• Solventless processing



INGREDIENTS: White Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla), Sprinkles (Sugar, Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil, Corn Starch, Sunflower Lecithin, FD&C Colors (Yellow #6 Lake, Yellow #5 Lake, Blue #1 Lake, Red #40 Lake, Red #3 Dye), Maltodextrin, Carnauba Wax, Vanillin, Cellulose Gum), Spirulina Extract for Color, Natural Flavor, Cannabis Extract.