5mg THC per serving | 100mg THC total in 20 servings



Our limited edition holiday favorite is back! This festive and flavorful Kiva Bar is made of delicious, infused dark chocolate topped with swirls of white chocolate, completed with a dusting of crushed peppermint candy. Take it from us- this seasonal treat makes the perfect stocking stuffer.



Contains milk. May contain almonds, soy and gluten.



Semisweet Chocolate (Sugar, Unsweetened Chocolate, Cocoa Butter, Potassium Carbonate, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla), White Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla), Crushed Peppermint Candy (Cane Sugar, Brown Rice Syrup, Natural Peppermint Flavor, Beetroot Juice), Natural Peppermint Oil, Cannabis Extract, Natural Flavor.



Disclaimer: Because of the unique nature of the cannabis industry, each Kiva product is produced in the state in which it is sold. Accordingly, the content of THC and other cannabinoids may vary depending in which state you purchase your product. Similarly, the ingredients and allergens may also vary slightly by state. For the most accurate potency, ingredient, and allergen information, please refer to your product package.

