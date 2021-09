About this product

A blend of fresh blackberries and toasty cannabis come together in our dark chocolate to create a unique flavor that lingers on your palate. Let the tart berry aroma mingle with the 54% cacao and savor this superb culinary combination.



Ingredients: Semisweet Chocolate (Sugar, Unsweetened Chocolate, Cocoa Butter, Potassium Carbonate, Lecithin (Sunflower and/or Soya), Vanilla), Cannabis Extract, Natural Flavors.



Allergy Warning: May Contain Traces of Nuts and Milk.



*Available in California and Nevada in 100MG potency, and Arizona in 180MG potency.



Best Edible, 2013, San Francisco High Times Cannabis Cup

Best Edible, 2013, Los Angeles High Times Cannabis Cup