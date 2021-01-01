About this product
A physical road takes you to a physical place. Camino (“road” in Spanish) takes you to a state of mind. Relax poolside with our Freshly Squeezed gummies. Let our restorative blend of CBD and calming terpenes with ginseng and milk thistle revive you from the inside out.
INGREDIENTS: Organic Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Gelatin, Malic Acid, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Cannabis Extract, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color, Ginseng Root Extract Powder, Milk Thistle Extract, Natural Terpenes, Coconut Oil, Carnauba Wax
