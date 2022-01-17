A physical road takes you to a physical place. Camino (“road” in Spanish) takes you to a state of mind. Kick back and transport yourself to wine country with Kiva’s Sparkling Pear Camino gummies. The unconventional ratio of CBD to THC creates a euphoric experience without any anxiety.



INGREDIENTS: Organic Tapioca Syrup, Sugar. Gelatin, Natural Flavors, Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Cannabis Extract, Natural Terpenes, Coconut Oil, Carnauba Wax