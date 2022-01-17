About this product
A physical road takes you to a physical place. Camino (“road” in Spanish) takes you to a state of mind. Kick back and transport yourself to wine country with Kiva’s Sparkling Pear Camino gummies. The unconventional ratio of CBD to THC creates a euphoric experience without any anxiety.
INGREDIENTS: Organic Tapioca Syrup, Sugar. Gelatin, Natural Flavors, Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Cannabis Extract, Natural Terpenes, Coconut Oil, Carnauba Wax
INGREDIENTS: Organic Tapioca Syrup, Sugar. Gelatin, Natural Flavors, Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Cannabis Extract, Natural Terpenes, Coconut Oil, Carnauba Wax
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Kiva Confections
Kiva was founded in 2010 with a clear mission - change how the world views and uses cannabis. Frustrated by the inconsistent, low-quality edibles available at the time, a young couple began making chocolate bars out of their Bay Area home kitchen. Today, our award-winning chocolates, mints, and gummies are the most trusted, recommended and sought-after edibles on the market.