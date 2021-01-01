About this product
A physical road takes you to a physical place. Camino (“road” in Spanish) takes you to a state of mind. Settle in for a smooth slumber in a cozy lake cabin and let all your worries go. Camino Midnight Blueberry offers a calming combination of 5 MG of THC with 1 MG of CBN, relaxing terpenes, and chamomile and lavender oils. Together, these ingredients work synergistically together to create Kiva’s most tranquil product yet. Sweet dreams.
INGREDIENTS: Organic Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Gelatin, Malic Acid, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Cannabis Extract, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color, Chamomile Extract, Lavender Extract, Natural Terpenes, Coconut Oil, Carnauba Wax
