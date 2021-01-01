About this product
A physical road takes you to a physical place. Camino (“road” in Spanish) takes you to a state of mind. Get the rooftop party started with our Wild Cherry gummies. The invigorating blend of sativa terpenes with sweet, fruity notes of tart cherry will have you dancing all night long.
INGREDIENTS: Organic Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Gelatin, Malic Acid, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Cannabis Extract, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color, Natural Terpenes, Coconut Oil, Carnauba Wax
