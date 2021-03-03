Dusted in cinnamon sugar, this sweetly satisfying milk chocolate bar tastes like a golden, fried churro dipped in delicious hot chocolate. Since our start, Kiva has used cold water extract in all of our chocolates to create an unparalleled edible experience. Not only does this process preserve the terpenes for a full spectrum, whole plant cannabis experience, it boasts a superior taste that both chocolate and cannabis connoisseurs alike will love.