About this product
Balance is not something you find, it’s something you create. With Kiva's 1:1 CBD Dark Chocolate Espresso Bar we’ve created the ideal 1:1 balance of CBD to THC. Handcrafted with cold water hash and delicious notes of espresso, this bar is a harmonious combination of flavors and effects that will make the world slow down - even if just for a moment.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Kiva Confections
Kiva was founded in 2010 with a clear mission - change how the world views and uses cannabis. Frustrated by the inconsistent, low-quality edibles available at the time, a young couple began making chocolate bars out of their Bay Area home kitchen. Today, our award-winning chocolates, mints, and gummies are the most trusted, recommended and sought-after edibles on the market.