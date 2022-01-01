About this product
This winter, grab a cup of something that’ll make you feel merry faster than you can say yule log. On the heels of our fast-acting Turkey Gravy launch that lit up the internet, Kiva is releasing a limited-edition, cannabis-infused Hot Chocolate. Just in time to heat up the holiday season, our Hot Chocolate uses the same fast-acting technology as our gravy, allowing for a faster THC absorption than traditional edibles.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Kiva Confections
Kiva was founded in 2010 with a clear mission - change how the world views and uses cannabis. Frustrated by the inconsistent, low-quality edibles available at the time, a young couple began making chocolate bars out of their Bay Area home kitchen. Today, our award-winning chocolates, mints, and gummies are the most trusted, recommended and sought-after edibles on the market.