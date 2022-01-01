This winter, grab a cup of something that’ll make you feel merry faster than you can say yule log. On the heels of our fast-acting Turkey Gravy launch that lit up the internet, Kiva is releasing a limited-edition, cannabis-infused Hot Chocolate. Just in time to heat up the holiday season, our Hot Chocolate uses the same fast-acting technology as our gravy, allowing for a faster THC absorption than traditional edibles.