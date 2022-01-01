Meticulously crafted from the purest ingredients, our classic milk chocolate bar has hints of brown butter and a silky, creamy finish. This chocolate is ideal for cannabis patients with a love for chocolate and a refined palate.



Ingredients: Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk, Unsweetened Chocolate, Lecithin (Sunflower and/or Soya), Vanilla), Cannabis Extract.



Allergy Warning: Contains Milk. May Contain Traces of Nuts.



*Available in California and Michigan in 100MG potency.

*Available in Arizona and Michigan in 180MG potency.