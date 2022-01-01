About this product
Rich dark chocolate with a crisp, fresh mint flavor sprinkled with cacao nibs. Reminiscent of mint chocolate ice cream straight from the parlor. Since our start, Kiva has used cold water extract in all of our chocolates to create an unparalleled edible experience. Not only does this process preserve the terpenes for a full spectrum, whole plant cannabis experience, it boasts a superior taste that both chocolate and cannabis connoisseurs alike will love.
*Available in California and Michigan in 100mg potency.
*Available in Michigan in 180mg potency.
About this brand
Kiva Confections
Kiva was founded in 2010 with a clear mission - change how the world views and uses cannabis. Frustrated by the inconsistent, low-quality edibles available at the time, a young couple began making chocolate bars out of their Bay Area home kitchen. Today, our award-winning chocolates, mints, and gummies are the most trusted, recommended and sought-after edibles on the market.