This crowd-pleasing flavor starts with the blending of refreshing mint into our creamy milk chocolate. Next, we add honey and a wee bit of Irish whiskey flavor to make the Mint Irish Cream taste as good as anything you can order in your local pub.



All Natural Ingredients: Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk, Unsweetened Chocolate, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla), Cannabis Extract, Natural Flavors.



Allergy Warning: Contains Milk. May Contain Traces of Nuts.



*Available in Illinois in 100MG potency only.