Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Kiva Confections

Kiva Confections

Mint Irish Cream Milk Chocolate Bar 180mg

Product rating:
Buy Here

About this product

This crowd-pleasing flavor starts with the blending of refreshing mint into our creamy milk chocolate. Next, we add honey and a wee bit of Irish whiskey flavor to make the Mint Irish Cream taste as good as anything you can order in your local pub.

All Natural Ingredients: Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk, Unsweetened Chocolate, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla), Cannabis Extract, Natural Flavors.

Allergy Warning: Contains Milk. May Contain Traces of Nuts.

*Available in Illinois in 100MG potency only.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!